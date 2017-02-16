版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 16日 星期四 22:41 BJT

MPLX files with U.S. to expand Ozark pipeline expansion project

Feb 16 MPLX LP filed a petition with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday seeking permission to expand Ozark Pipeline, which carries crude oil from Cushing, Oklahoma to Wood River, Illinois.

MPLX expects the commission to act by May 10, and the additional capacity could be available in the second quarter of 2018.

On Monday, an MPLX subsidiary agreed to purchase Ozark pipeline, currently owned by Enbridge Inc, for about $220 million. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐