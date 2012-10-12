New Issue-MPM sells $1.1 bln in notes

Oct 12 MPM Escrow LLC and MPM Finance Escrow Corp on Thursday sold $1.1 billion of first-priority senior secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, UBS, BMO, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: MPM AMT $1.1 BLN COUPON 8.875 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 8.875 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/25/2012 S&P CCC-PLUS SPREAD 757 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS