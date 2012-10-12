版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 23:45 BJT

New Issue-MPM sells $1.1 bln in notes

Oct 12 MPM Escrow LLC and MPM Finance Escrow
Corp on Thursday sold $1.1 billion of first-priority senior
secured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank,
Goldman Sachs, UBS, BMO, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.

BORROWER: MPM

AMT $1.1 BLN    COUPON 8.875 PCT   MATURITY    10/15/2020   
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/15/2013 
MOODY'S B1      YIELD 8.875 PCT    SETTLEMENT  10/25/2012   
S&P CCC-PLUS    SPREAD 757 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A        MORE THAN TREAS   MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS

