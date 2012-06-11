版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 23:57 BJT

MPS top shareholder moves debt talks deadline to June 18

MILAN, June 11 The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached an agreement with creditors to move a deadline for talks on debt to June 18, the MPS foundation said on Monday.

The banking foundation controlling Italy's third-biggest bank is renegotiating terms of its debt with banks.

Creditors include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.

A previous deadline extension expired on June 8.

