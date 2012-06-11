MPS top shareholder moves debt talks deadline to June 18

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Campbell Soup's quarterly sales miss estimates
Feb 17 Campbell Soup Co reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales on Friday, hurt by weak demand for its V8 beverages, broth and condensed soups.
MILAN, June 11 The top shareholder in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has reached an agreement with creditors to move a deadline for talks on debt to June 18, the MPS foundation said on Monday.
The banking foundation controlling Italy's third-biggest bank is renegotiating terms of its debt with banks.
Creditors include J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse and Mediobanca.
A previous deadline extension expired on June 8.
* On Feb 10, co, Behringer Harvard Multifamily Advisors I Llc agreed to settle claims asserted in litigation - SEC filing
* Qtrly total revenue $177.2 million versus $163.8 million last year