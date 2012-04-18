版本:
MPX, E.ON sign agreements on joint venture-filing

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 18 Brazil's MPX , one of the companies in Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista's EBX group, has signed definitive agreements for the formation of a joint venture with German utility E.ON , a securities filing said on Wednesday.

E.ON said earlier this year it planned to invest at least 10 billion Brazilian reais ($5.42 billion) with MPX to boost growth in developing markets.

