Malaysia's Petronas buys remaining stake in refining firm for $635 mln

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 12 Malaysia's Petroliam
Nasional Bhd (Petronas) on Wednesday said it plans to
buy all shares it does not already own in Malaysian Refining
Company (MRC) for $635 million.
The state-owned oil and gas firm said in a statement that it
will purchase 47 percent of MRC from Phillips 66 Asia Ltd, a
subsidiary of U.S energy company Phillips 66. The
transaction is likely to be completed on Dec 31, it said.
The acquisition "will enable us to realise greater synergy
between our refineries in Melaka and it will also strengthen our
presence in the refining and trading businesses," said Chief
Operating Officer Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin.
MRC processes and refines crude oil in the southwestern
state of Malacca, or Melaka, and has a refining capacity of
170,000 barrels per day.
"This divestiture allows us to redeploy resources to more
strategic areas of our business," Larry Ziemba, executive vice
president of refining for Phillips 66, said in the same
statement.
(Reporting by Trinna Leong)