Brazil's Vale to buy MRS locomotives for $25.3 mln

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazilian railway operator MRS Logistica will sell miner Vale SA 23 locomotives and train parts for 115 million reais ($25.3 million), MRS said in a statement on Friday.
Vale is a shareholder of MRS. Other stakeholders include steelmakers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas and Gerdau SA.
($1 = 3.2579 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Franklin Paul)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.