Brazil's Vale to buy MRS locomotives for $25.3 mln

BRASILIA Nov 4 Brazilian railway operator MRS Logistica will sell miner Vale SA 23 locomotives and train parts for 115 million reais ($25.3 million), MRS said in a statement on Friday.

Vale is a shareholder of MRS. Other stakeholders include steelmakers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional, Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais SA Usiminas and Gerdau SA.

($1 = 3.2579 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Silvio Cascione, Editing by Franklin Paul)

