Brazil builder MRV comfortable with current debt levels -CFO

SAO PAULO, March 14 Brazilian homebuilder MRV
Engenharia e Participacoes SA is comfortable with its
current debt levels and will explore options for using its
excess cash generation in the future, Chief Financial Officer
Leonardo Correa said on Friday.
The company generated 162 million reais ($69 million) in
cash in the fourth quarter, four times more than a year earlier,
helping to lower net debt to the equivalent of 30.4 percent of
equity.
Still, MRV's profit fell 37.2 percent to 72 million reais in
the quarter on an annual basis, far short of analysts'
estimates, partly due to a spike in cancellations and higher
expenses.