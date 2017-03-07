Brazil's MRV misses Q4 net income consensus on fewer housing starts

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, fell by 7.7 percent to 160 million reais, missing a 168 million reais consensus estimate. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock