版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 8日 星期三 06:06 BJT

Brazil's MRV misses Q4 net income consensus on fewer housing starts

SAO PAULO, March 7 Brazil's largest low-income homebuilder MRV Engenharia e Participações SA posted a 1.2 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit to 142 million reais ($46 million), missing analysts' expectations as it launched fewer units than planned.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), a gauge of operating profitability, fell by 7.7 percent to 160 million reais, missing a 168 million reais consensus estimate. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Sandra Maler)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐