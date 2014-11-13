Brazil homebuilder MRV beats profit estimates on strong sales

SAO PAULO Nov 12 Brazilian homebuilder MRV
Engenharia e Participacoes SA beat profit
expectations for the third quarter as strong demand for
low-income housing helped offset a rise in cancellations.
Belo Horizonte, Brazil-based MRV said on Wednesday that net
income rose 3.3 percent to 135 million reais ($52.7 million) in
the quarter from a year earlier, beating estimates of a 116
million-real profit in a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
MRV, like other Brazilian homebuilders, has struggled with
cancellations and cost overruns in recent years after a period
of aggressive and poorly managed expansion. It has recently made
strides in its turnaround, lowering its debt levels, improving
margins and boosting sales.
While a slowing economy has weighed on the outlook for the
sector as a whole, the company has said low competition in the
low-income segment should buffer against economic headwinds.
"The company is very well-prepared for whatever the
situation turns out to be in 2015," Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rafael Menin told Reuters on Thursday, adding that new project
launches and sales should remain near current levels in coming
quarters.
Contracted sales totaled 1.47 billion reais, up 5.7 percent
from the same period a year ago.
Sales cancellations rose to 21.3 percent of total sales in
the quarter, however, up from 19.1 percent a year earlier.
Weak consumer confidence has contributed to cancellations,
becoming a major drag on the performance of most Brazilian
homebuilders, including MRV.
MRV's gross margin rose to 28.2 percent in the quarter from
27.8 percent in the previous three months.
The company generated 136 million reais in free cash flow in
the third quarter, slightly below the 138 million reais it
produced in the previous three months.
Net debt fell to the equivalent of 28.0 percent of
shareholder equity from 30.8 percent in the previous three
months.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell
to an adjusted 160 million reais from 190 million reais a year
earlier, slightly higher than analyst estimates.
($1 = 2.56 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Asher Levine and Juliana Schincarioll; Editing by
Cynthia Osterman)