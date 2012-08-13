版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 8月 14日 星期二 07:13 BJT

Brazil homebuilder MRV 2nd qtr profit down 23 pct

SAO PAULO Aug 13 MRV Engenharia, Brazil's biggest low-income homebuilder, posted a second-quarter net profit of 145 million reais ($72 million), down 23 percent from a year earlier, according to a Monday securities filing.

The result missed forecasts for profit of 161 million reais in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, fell 17 percent to 212 million reais, missing an average estimate of 239 million reais in the Reuters survey.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐