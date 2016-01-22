Morgan Stanley awards CEO Gorman $4.6 mln stock bonus for 2015: filing

BRIEF-Albemarle says as of Jan. 18, total of EUR 533.3 mln aggregate principal amount of 2021 notes had been validly tendered
* Albemarle Corporation announces early tender results of maximum tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities
Jan 22 Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman received a $4.6 million stock bonus for his performance in 2015, up 5 percent from the year before, according to a regulatory filing.
The 183,678 shares comes in addition to Gorman's $1.5 million salary, cash, deferred cash and long-term incentives.
Gorman's overall compensation is likely to be down modestly from last year's pay of $22.5 million, according to a Morgan Stanley spokesman.
The regulatory filing does not provide greater detail on Gorman's total compensation for 2015. (Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
