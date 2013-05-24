Morgan Stanley names new co-heads of Asia-Pacific ECM -memo

HONG KONG May 24 Morgan Stanley has named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of equity capital markets in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The pair replace Justin Haik, who takes on a newly created senior client relationship role in the same division, the memo said.

Leleu joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has worked to build its Southeast Asia capital markets franchise, while Cheng rejoins the firm from Barclays Capital where she was head of Greater China equity capital markets.

Alex Abigan will become head of equity capital markets syndicate as part of this reorganisation.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo.