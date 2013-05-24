版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 5月 24日 星期五 17:01 BJT

Morgan Stanley names new co-heads of Asia-Pacific ECM -memo

HONG KONG May 24 Morgan Stanley has named Jerome Leleu and Mille Cheng as co-heads of equity capital markets in the Asia Pacific region, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Friday.

The pair replace Justin Haik, who takes on a newly created senior client relationship role in the same division, the memo said.

Leleu joined Morgan Stanley in 1998 and has worked to build its Southeast Asia capital markets franchise, while Cheng rejoins the firm from Barclays Capital where she was head of Greater China equity capital markets.

Alex Abigan will become head of equity capital markets syndicate as part of this reorganisation.

A spokesman for Morgan Stanley confirmed the contents of the memo.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐