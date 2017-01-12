UPDATE 4-Britain's M&S beats forecasts with clothing growth

* Third-quarter clothing and homewares sales up 2.3 pct
* Food sales rise 0.6 pct, also beating expectations
* First market share gain for full-price clothing in seven
years
* Retailers enjoy positive Christmas but outlook uncertain
LONDON, Jan 12 Marks & Spencer (M&S)
soundly beat forecasts for Christmas trading with its first
quarterly increase in clothing and homeware sales in nearly two
years, delivering a welcome boost for new boss Steve Rowe.
After taking the helm in April, Rowe instigated the latest
in a long line of recovery strategies for M&S's underperforming
clothing and homewares business. He was rewarded on Thursday
with an unexpected 2.3 percent jump in the division's
like-for-like sales in the 13 weeks to Dec. 31.
Chief Executive Rowe said that M&S, one of the best known
names on the British high street, had a good Christmas but he
was "absolutely clear there is a lot more to do".
Clothing sales beat market expectations of a slender rise of
0.2 percent, while food sales also beat forecasts. Food was up
0.6 percent, against predictions of a slight fall.
M&S's numbers were helped by five days of the busy
post-Christmas sale falling into the quarter, which had a
positive effect of about 1.5 percent on clothing and 0.3 percent
on food.
Rowe said those timing effects and a later Easter would make
its fourth quarter tougher. Yet he remains confident his
strategy is bringing results, adding that customers looking for
clothes had responded to its "better ranges, better availability
and better prices".
"We saw full-price increases in every single clothing
division," he said, adding that it was the first time the
133-year-old company had gained market share in full-price
clothing for about seven years.
The food operation, meanwhile, benefited from customers'
preference for premium products at Christmas, said Rowe, who has
been at M&S for more than 26 years.
"(That) played to our strengths as we continued to focus on
special and different products, growing our business in a tough
market," he added.
M&S shares rose by as much as 6 percent to a six-month high
after Thursday's update. They later gave up some of the gains to
trade up 1.3 percent at 344.8 pence by 1554 GMT.
Shore Capital analyst Clive Black acknowledged the "very
welcome" improvement in clothing sales, but added: "This early
win needs to become a trend for the stock to fulfil its
undoubted potential."
FRAGILE CONFIDENCE
A series of trading updates on Thursday showed British
shoppers put aside worries about the economy to celebrate
Christmas by spending heavily on gifts and food. Department
stores Debenhams and John Lewis also reported sales
growth.
Supermarket chain Tesco, Britain's biggest
retailer, reported its best quarter of UK underlying sales
growth for over five years.
Rowe, however, said the economic outlook was uncertain.
"It's fragile," he said. "Top-line consumer confidence is
ok, (but) confidence in the economy in the longer term looks
weak."
Rowe said M&S is relying on "self-help". His strategy for
reviving M&S focuses on simplifying product ranges, improving
quality and pricing, and running fewer promotions.
"We have been listening to customers very carefully, making
sure our merchandise is appropriate, getting those wardrobe
essentials right (...) and it's worked," he told reporters.
He said that children's clothes, cashmere and lambswool
jumpers and lingerie -- traditional M&S strengths -- sold well.
A buoyant Christmas for M&S was in contrast with a miserable
season at Next, its closest rival in clothes and
homeware.
M&S said that customers traded up in festive food, treating
themselves to more than 100,000 of its chocolate pine cones in
the days before Christmas, while it sold 1.1 million turkeys.
Analysts expect M&S to report full-year pretax profit of 593
million pounds ($726 million) for the year to March 31, down
from 690 million pounds in 2015-16.
($1 = 0.8163 pounds)
