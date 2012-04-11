版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 12日 星期四 07:59 BJT

RPT-Japan's MS&AD close to buying 26 pct of India life JV-source

TOKYO, April 12 Japan's MS&AD Insurance is close to agreeing to buy a 26 percent stake in an Indian life insurance joint venture between New York Life and Max India for about 28 billion rupees ($544 million), a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The three are likely to finalise the negotiation as early as on Thursday, said the source, who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly.

