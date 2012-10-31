MSCI enters real-estate investment benchmarking with IPD buy

Oct 31 Investment analysis and market index
company MSCI Inc said it will buy IPD Group Limited for
$125 million to enter into the real-estate investment
benchmarking business.
IPD Group Limited is the holding company for the IPD Group,
a real estate information business.
The deal, which will be funded through existing cash, is not
expected to have a material impact on MSCI's earnings.
Vanguard Group, the largest U.S. mutual fund manager, said
earlier this month it was switching 22 of its biggest index
funds away from benchmarks provided by MSCI in order to cut
costs.
Investors feared that BlackRock, the top exchange
traded fund (ETF) manager and MSCI's single biggest licensing
customer, would use Vanguard's exit as a leverage to demand
lower fees.
However, later in the month, BlackRock announced it was
cutting fees on just a handful of exchange-traded funds and none
tracking MSCI benchmarks.
MSCI has grown rapidly, thanks to licensing fees paid by ETF
fund managers, like BlackRock and Vanguard. The fund companies
pay MSCI to track its indexes at rates calculated as a small
percentage of each fund's assets.
The company's shares, which touched a three-year low earlier
this month on Vanguard's exit, closed at $27.54 on Friday on the
New York Stock Exchange. Major U.S. stock markets were closed on
Monday and Tuesday due to Hurricane Sandy.