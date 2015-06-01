UPDATE 1-MSCI to be flexible on review schedule for China A share inclusion

* MSCI says not bound to June-June schedule on A share
review
* Closely-watched decision could trigger huge investment
flows
* Beijing lobbies for 'A' share inclusion, some investors
against
(Adds rival FTSE actions, comments on Stock Connect)
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 1 Stock index provider MSCI
said on Monday it would be flexible on its review
schedule for whether to include locally-listed Chinese 'A'
shares in its key emerging markets benchmark index.
MSCI's review on if and when to include mainland Chinese
shares in the Emerging Markets Index, which is
tracked by $1.7 trillion of funds, is being closely watched by
investors since it may lead to billions of dollars flowing into
China's markets.
Rival index provider FTSE Russell said last week it will
launch two transitional indexes that include China A shares - a
staggered approach that will bring the shares into its emerging
markets benchmark in two to three years.
MSCI officially has a June-to-June schedule for its market
classification review and Beijing has been lobbying hard for
mainland China-listed stocks to be included in its emerging
market benchmark this year. Expectations that they could make
the cut have grown after the Hong Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect
scheme helped open up China's stock market.
But some leading global fund managers feel China must make
bolder reforms before mainland-listed shares can be included in
key indexes.
The Stock Connect scheme is not due to add Shenzhen shares,
which represent a large chunk of China's equity market, until
later this year leading to speculation MSCI may review A share
inclusion again in the autumn if it decides not to push ahead
this month.
Speaking during a press briefing in Hong Kong on Monday,
Chin Ping Chia, head of research for Asia Pacific at MSCI, said
Stock Connect, as it currently stands, "cannot completely
fulfill the needs for benchmark inclusion as a standalone
channel."
But he said the index provider would be as flexible as
possible on the review schedule, adding it was not rigidly bound
to the year-to-year cycle.
He did not give any indication of MSCI's decision on a
formal announcement expected on June 9.
MSCI began consulting with the market about the potential
inclusion of China A shares in March 2014 but opted not to
include them in its June review last year.
Chia said on Monday that MSCI's 2014 proposal stands
unchanged, and that the index provider was considering an
initial weighting of 5 percent for China A shares when they are
first included in its Emerging Markets index.
(Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)