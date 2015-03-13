UPDATE 1-MSCI faces opposition to China inclusion in key index -sources

(Adds quotes, detail, background from paragraph 8)
By Michelle Price and Saikat Chatterjee
HONG KONG, March 13 China must make bolder
market reforms before Chinese-listed shares can be included in
key MSCI emerging market benchmark indexes, leading global fund
managers and MSCI insiders told Reuters.
Anticipation that MSCI would push ahead with plans to
include locally-listed China 'A' shares in its Emerging Markets
Index, which is tracked by $1.7 trillion of
funds, increased following the November launch of the Hong
Kong-Shanghai Stock Connect trading scheme, which has helped
open up China's tightly-controlled capital market.
But, despite strong lobbying by Beijing, some of the world's
biggest fund managers want China to go further with its market
reforms. That lack of support is likely to scupper Chinese hopes
that global index compiler MSCI would add China-listed
stocks at its annual review in June.
MSCI, too, is disappointed by a lack of progress on several
issues that make it difficult and expensive to move money in and
out of China's capital markets.
"In my view, most of those issues remain," said one MSCI
insider who didn't want to be named because the subject is
highly sensitive. "I'd be very surprised if we manage to get 'A'
shares included even this time around going by the preliminary
chats I've had."
Chinese shares listed overseas already account for 18.9
percent of MSCI's emerging markets index. Including all China's
domestic shares could trigger the largest-ever global equity
rebalancing, and drive up that figure to 27.7 percent. Some
predictions suggest $300 billion will eventually flow into the
China market.
A spokeswoman for MSCI declined to comment. The China
Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) did not respond to
requests for comment. China's State Administration of Foreign
Exchange, which controls investment quotas, also did not respond
to requests for comment.
LOBBYING EFFORT
MSCI is expected to discuss adding China 'A' shares - the
yuan-denominated shares listed on the Shanghai and Shenzhen
exchanges - in May, before announcing a decision in June. MSCI
declined to confirm the date of its May meeting.
Chinese regulators, keen to attract more long-term
institutional money, are scrambling to tackle other market
constraints, and still hope to persuade global investors to give
MSCI the green light, fund managers and lawyers told Reuters.
As part of its lobbying campaign, the CSRC last month sent a
delegation to New York and Boston to reassure investors that
China is committed to capital market liberalization.
A second individual familiar with MSCI's thinking said MSCI
was still trying to persuade major clients, which include
investment giant BlackRock and other index funds, to
back its plan.
But these firms first want to see China solve critical
investment obstacles relating to the Stock Connect system and
its quota-based institutional investment programmes.
These investment restrictions include confusion over whether
foreign investors can enforce their rights to assets held in
China; limits on how frequently investors can repatriate capital
out of China; uncertainty over whether China will raise caps on
investment quotas; and a lack of clarity over taxation of
capital gains.
"We welcome greater access to China's capital markets, which
the inclusion of 'A' shares in global indexes could provide,"
Kevin Hardy, head of Beta Strategies in Asia Pacific and Country
Head of Singapore, BlackRock, said in a statement to Reuters.
"However, the key to the China 'A' share investment opportunity
success lies in the majority of the regulatory and operational
issues being resolved."
Hardy added that BlackRock was encouraged by China's plan to
extend Stock Connect to the Shenzhen market, but the project
required "greater transparency and improved operational
efficiency."
Reuters spoke to several large fund managers, who also
highlighted ongoing barriers.
"TECHNICAL ISSUES"
"For us as asset managers, Shenzhen coming on line,
flexibility on quotas and a commitment on both sides to address
some of the more technical issues around ownership and
settlements, are key hurdles which must be overcome ... We also
need full clarity on whether the capital gains tax exemption is
permanent," Sunny Ng, head of portfolio strategists Asia
ex-Japan at State Street Global Advisors, told Reuters, adding
his firm had recently discussed the matter with regulators and
index providers.
Shelly Painter, regional managing director for Asia at
Vanguard in Hong Kong, told Reuters last month that the company
had had several conversations with Chinese regulators to explain
that investment quota caps would currently make it difficult for
Vanguard to back 'A' share inclusion.
In a follow-up email, Painter said that while Vanguard
welcomed any move to enhance diversification for investors, "...
the decision for inclusion of 'A' shares in global indices
should be aligned with the ability for foreign investors to
fully access those shares."
A first attempt by MSCI to partially include China-listed
shares in its index was shot down last year by large fund
managers including Templeton, Vanguard and Fidelity. MSCI said
last June it would reconsider China's inclusion pending the
Stock Connect launch.
