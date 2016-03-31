UPDATE 1-MSCI restarts talks on including Chinese mainland shares in emerging index

(Adds background, details)
By Carolyn Cohn and Michelle Price
LONDON/HONG KONG, March 31 Index provider MSCI
said on Thursday it would resume discussions with investors on
including Chinese mainland-listed shares in its main emerging
equity benchmark, though it expressed concern about barriers to
investment.
The company will make a decision in June on whether or not
to include 5 percent of A-shares' (mainland) free float-adjusted
market capitalisation.
Inclusion in the MSCI emerging markets index,
which is the benchmark for more than $1 trillion in investor
assets globally, would be a coup for China which is seeking to
boost its stock markets.
It will also potentially bring billions of dollars into
Chinese shares from funds that passively track the index.
The mainland Chinese market rallied around 50
percent in the first half of 2015 then slumped over 30 percent
from mid-June after MSCI decided not to include A-shares. This
also coincided with signs that China's economy was slowing.
The exclusion was attributed to investors finding it
difficult to move money in and out of China.
The reopening of the consultation follows recent changes by
China to improve access to the A-shares market for international
institutional investors, MSCI said.
In February, the government said it would relax its $81
billion Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor scheme which
allows some foreign investors to buy shares and bonds in China.
MSCI said it would seek feedback on the effectiveness of
these changes. But it warned that concerns remain over
"significant liquidity risks" that could result from further
voluntary local share trading suspensions.
FLAK
China's handling of last summer's equity sell-off drew flak
for share suspensions and caps on selling which dramatically
reduced market liquidity.
"Widespread market trading suspensions after the market
sell-off in the second half of 2015 and early 2016 have created
a precedent, and market participants' desires are that the
Chinese authorities should implement measures that would prevent
such a situation from occurring again," MSCI said.
The company also expressed concern about "anti-competitive"
clauses that restrict financial institutions from launching
products linked to indexes that contain A-shares.
Such products, even if listed internationally, currently
need pre-approval from local Chinese stock exchanges, a rule not
seen in other emerging markets.
"This issue may become a roadblock to the inclusion of China
A-Shares in the MSCI Emerging Market Index if not addressed by
the local Chinese stock exchanges," MSCI added.
MSCI is also seeking feedback on reclassifying Pakistan as
an emerging market and Peru to frontier market.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench)