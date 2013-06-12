Investors in Egypt having currency problems -MSCI

BRIEF-BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source
* BPCL plans to set up oil trading desk in Singapore with Shell - source Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 12 Investors are telling equity index compiler Morgan Stanley Capital International that they have problems with currency when repatriating money out of Egypt, an MSCI official said on Wednesday.
Earlier, at a periodic review of its indexes, MSCI said it might be forced to launch a public consultation with the investment community on Egypt's potential exclusion from its MSCI Emerging Markets Index because of currency issues.
Remy Briand, managing director and global head of index research at MSCI, said in a conference call: "We have no proposal to change anything in the index but we have investors giving us feedback that they have problems with the currency while repatriating out of Egypt."
He said: "We have highlighted that the situation in Egypt regarding the currency is being monitored very carefully."
PARIS, March 31 French food group Danone said on Friday it would sell its U.S. organic yoghurt business Stonyfield to facilitate the rapid completion of its $10.4 billion acquisition of U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave foods Co.
March 31 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 19 points at 7,351 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.