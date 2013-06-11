MSCI reclassifies Greece to emerging market status

NEW YORK, June 11 Equity index provider MSCI on
Tuesday reclassified European Union member Greece as an emerging
market, citing failure to qualify on several criteria for market
accessibility.
In a long-awaited move, MSCI did raise Qatar and the United
Arab Emirates to emerging market status from frontier market
classification.
Morocco's market classification was lowered to frontier
market from emerging market status.
"The reclassifications of the MSCI Qatar and MSCI UAE
Indices will coincide with the May 2014 SemiAnnual Index Review
while the reclassifications of the MSCI Greece and MSCI Morocco
Indices will coincide with the November 2013 SemiAnnual Index
Review," MSCI said in a statement.