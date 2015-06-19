MSCI could reclassify Greece "standalone" market if restrictions imposed

LONDON, June 19 Index provider MSCI said on
Friday it was monitoring investors' access to Greek equity
markets and could change the country's status from emerging
markets to "standalone" if any restrictions were introduced.
"Some measures available to Greek authorities to manage the
economic situation, e.g., imposition of capital controls, could
have a significant impact on the replicability and investability
of the MSCI Greece Index and consequently the MSCI Emerging
Markets Index," MSCI said in a statement posted on its website.
It added that such a move would come after a public
consultation.
Greece had a weighting of 0.32 percent in MSCI's emerging
markets index at the end of March 6. Around $1.7 trillion of
investor funds were benchmarked against MSCI's emerging markets
indexes as of June 2014.
Athens' benchmark ATG equity index hit a three-year
low on Thursday, and is down 17 percent so far this year.
(Reporting by Karin Strohecker, editing by Nigel Stephenson)