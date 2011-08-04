UPDATE 1-MSCI Q2 profit tops Street on RiskMetrics buy

(Follows alerts)

Aug 4 MSCI Inc's second-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates as the investment analysis and market index company's acqusition of RiskMetrics boosted revenue.

For the quarter, the company's net income rose to $45.7 million, or 37 cents a share, from $24.1 million, or 22 cents a share, a year ago.

MSCI, known for its MSCI international stock indexes, posted an adjusted profit of 47 cents a share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 44 cents a share, excluding items, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total operating revenue rose more than 80 percent to $226.5 million.

RiskMetrics, which it bought for $1 billion, was the biggest driver of revenue contributing $80.3 million in the quarter.

Shares of the company closed at $34.92 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)