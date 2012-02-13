UPDATE 1-MSCI unit employee accused of receiving kickbacks

Feb 13 MSCI Inc said its ISS unit launched an internal investigation following a report that a whistleblower complained an employee provided client voting data to proxy solicitors in return for cash and other gifts.

The employee concerned has been placed on administrative leave, MSCI said.

The investment analysis and market index company said a New York Post reporter contacted Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) and informed them that a whistleblower complained to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission regarding the employee.

MSCI said it had not been contacted by the SEC and neither has it seen the complaint, but has launched an internal investigation.

Shares of MSCI closed at $34.84 on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.