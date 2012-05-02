UPDATE 1-MSCI results miss estimates on revenue writedown

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Q1 adj EPS $0.44 vs est $0.47
* Operating rev up 3 pct
* Records $5.2 mln writedown against revenue
May 2 MSCI Inc's quarterly profit missed Wall Street estimates as the investment analysis and market index company took a $5.2 million writedown against its revenue to correct an accounting error in its energy and commodity analytics business.
The company reported net income of $44 million, or 35 cents per share, for the first quarter compared with $33.5 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 44 cents per share. Analysts on average had expected earnings of 47 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Operating revenue grew by 3 percent to $229 million.
Excluding the impact of the revenue correction, revenue would have grown 4.9 percent to $234.3 million, MSCI said.
Subscription revenue grew 6 percent to $186.6 million, while equity index asset-based fees increased 3 percent to $34.6 million.
Shares of the New York-based company closed at $36.72 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.