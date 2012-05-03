MSCI shareholders approve executive pay plan despite criticism

May 3 A majority of MSCI Inc shareholders voted for the company's executive pay plan, despite the poor review the plan received from proxy advisory firms.

MSCI, which owns one of the leading proxy advisory firms ISS, had faced criticism about its pay plan from British proxy firm Manifest and competitor Glass & Lewis & Co of San Francisco.

British proxy adviser Manifest gave MSCI a grade of "D" for executive compensation, the fourth-lowest grade out of six it assigns, in an April 18 report obtained by Reuters.

The plan made it too easy for executives to win performance awards and lacked information about targets which could trigger additional pay, Manifest said.

In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, MSCI said 100.6 million shares voted in favor of its pay plan, while 10.1 million shares voted against it.

The critique of MSCI's own compensation package follows a number of contentious annual meetings this year at other companies where shareholders took ISS's advice to vote against management on proxy resolutions.

Backed by ISS criticism, a majority of Citigroup shareholders opposed Chief Executive Vikram Pandit's $15 million pay on April 17, for example.

ISS itself did not review MSCI's annual proxy as it does for most other public companies, saying it wanted to avoid a potential conflict of interest. Instead, ISS sent clients research on MSCI's proxy from Manifest.