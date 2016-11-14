UPDATE 2-MSCI announces latest changes to U.S., China, emerging market indexes

(Adds RIC for China A index)
Nov 14 U.S. index provider MSCI announced
changes to a number of its index funds on Monday, adding 55
securities and removing 34 from its World Index.
The three largest additions measured by full company market
capitalization will be Denmark's Dong Energy, the
United States' First Data Corporation A and France's Dassault
Aviation.
MSCI also announced changes to its emerging markets index
and added 44 new securities and deleted 3 from its
China A index. The largest Chinese companies
added were China Film Corporation A, China Grand
Automotive Services A and Cultural Investment
Holdings A.
To its emerging markets index, MSCI added China Huarong
Asset Management H, Chinese ADR Weibo Corporation
, and Brazil's Electrobras ON.
Updates were also announced to MSCI's frontier markets
index, including the three largest: Sonatel (Senegal), Pampa
Energia ADR (Argentina) and Bank Dhofar (Oman)
.
The changes were part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to
its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in
assets.
The index fund updates will be implemented at market close
on Nov. 30.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; editing by Diane Craft)