版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 10日 星期五 06:25 BJT

MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review

Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.

The two largest additions to MSCI's World Index will be Hong Kong's Jardine Strategic Holdings and Advanced Micro Devices from the United States.

The index maker also announced India's Grasim Industries would be the only addition to its Emerging Markets Index. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐