MSCI adds 3 securities to All-World Index in latest review

Feb 9 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on Thursday that it will add three securities and remove just one from its All-World Index.

The two largest additions to MSCI's World Index will be Hong Kong's Jardine Strategic Holdings and Advanced Micro Devices from the United States.

The index maker also announced India's Grasim Industries would be the only addition to its Emerging Markets Index. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Chris Reese)