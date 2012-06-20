UPDATE 1-MSCI keeps Qatar, UAE as frontier markets

NEW YORK, June 20 Equity index provider MSCI on Wednesday maintained the United Arab Emirates and Qatar as frontier markets and also kept South Korea and Taiwan in the emerging market classification, again delaying much-anticipated upgrades.

All four nations remain on review for upgrades in MSCI's next annual reclassification study, the company said in a statement posted on Reuters. The report can also be found on MSCI's website (www.msci.com).

A classification promotion for all four nations' equity markets could provide a boost to stocks by attracting larger pools of investors who track MSCI's benchmark equity indexes.

MSCI said the Greek equity index faces possible demotion to emerging markets status given it "is no longer in line with developed markets size requirements with only two index constituents."

Approximately $7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against MSCI indexes.

For Qatar, MSCI said the "very low foreign ownership limit levels imposed on Qatari companies is expected to be the only remaining impediment to the reclassification of the MSCI Qatar Index to emerging markets."

While the UAE meets all the requirements for promotion, MSCI said there are specific market "accessibility issues" related to custody, clearing and settlement due to a delay in changing the current requirement that international investors still need to operate with a dual account structure.

MSCI had previously denied both Qatar and the UAE promotions in 2009, 2010 and 2011.

Limitations on market accessibility and currency convertibility remain unresolved in the case of both South Korea and Taiwan, MSCI said.