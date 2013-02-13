UPDATE 1-MSCI keeps Frontier Markets index unchanged

NEW YORK Feb 13 Equity index provider MSCI on
Wednesday said it was holding its Frontier Markets and U.S.
Large Cap 300 indices pat, while tweaking a range of other
indices.
The changes, which stem from the quarterly index review,
will be made as of the close of Feb. 28, MSCI said in a
statement.
MSCI will add Japan Exchange Group to the World
Index. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index will include People's
Insurance Co H, New China Life Insurance H and Greentown China
Holdings.
Of the 33 securities to be added to the MSCI ACWI Islamic
Index, the three largest are Qualcomm, Abbvie
and Express Scripts.
The MSCI U.S. Small Cap 1750 Index will include Allscripts
Healthcare and Donnelley (Rr) & Sons, the statement
said.
Addition to an index can provide a boost by attracting
larger pools of investors who track MSCI's benchmark equity
indexes. In contrast, deletion from an index could hurt a stock
as investors adjust their holdings.
Approximately $7 trillion in assets are benchmarked against
MSCI indexes.
The company's next index review is slated for May.
The full results of the review are available at www.msci.com