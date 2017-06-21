UPDATE 1-Investors look toward further Argentina reforms after MSCI snub

(Recasts to lead on Macri's reform agenda; adds details of
By Luc Cohen and Dion Rabouin
BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 21 The surprise
decision by benchmark investment index provider MSCI to not
promote Argentina to its emerging markets stock index could
delay much-needed investment in the country, showing that
President Mauricio Macri's reform agenda is still far from
complete, investors said on Wednesday.
Many funds use the MSCI benchmark stock and bond markets
indices as guides for allocating investments into emerging
markets.
Argentina's benchmark Merval stock index rose nearly
25 percent in 2017 as traders bet on the inclusion of the
country's stocks in the benchmark index, a move which could have
triggered close to $2 billion in additional capital inflows.
The decision was also a blow to Argentine companies hoping
for more liquidity in their equities market to raise funds.
"The real damage that the MSCI's decision may cause is the
delay of IPOs and investments," said Fausto Spotorno, economist
at Buenos Aires consultancy Orlando Ferreres.
The Merval index slumped 4.8 percent on Wednesday, its
steepest drop this year, while the Argentine peso currency
fell as much as 2.0 percent to a record low 16.48 per
U.S. dollar.
President Macri declared Argentina open for business after a
decade of interventionist rule scared away foreign investors but
progress has been uneven since he took office 18 months ago.
MSCI's decision underlined how Macri has struggled to lure
private investments crucial to boosting a sluggish economy and
to pass market-friendly legislation which has stalled in the
opposition-controlled congress.
Key among those bills is a capital markets reform which the
administration proposed last year and which would undo measures
allowing the market regulator wide leeway to intervene in
company affairs.
The legislation would also allow licensed wealth managers to
invest Argentine citizens' funds in overseas assets, as well as
lowering some taxes.
"The local market is still hard to access," said Asha Mehta,
senior portfolio manager at Acadian Asset Management in Boston.
"It's costly. I consider the capital gains tax environment in
Argentina to be prohibitive."
'IRREVERSIBLE'?
Argentine Finance Minister Luis Caputo has said Congress
could approve the reform this year, and local media have
reported that the CNV securities regulator is mulling a decree
that would accomplish some of the reform's aims. A spokeswomen
for the CNV said she had no information about a possible decree.
Shortly after taking office in December 2015, Macri got rid
of the most glaring distortions put in place by his populist
predecessor Cristina Fernandez, including capital controls and
foreign exchange restrictions. The capital controls were cited
by MSCI in 2009 as the reason for downgrading Argentina to
"frontier" market status in the first place.
A surprise $2.75 billion sale of 100-year bonds on Monday,
which was more than three times oversubscribed, reflected
improving investor confidence in Macri, but foreign direct
investment has been slower to come, with many eyeing midterm
elections in October and a presidential vote in 2019 for signs
of the longevity of Macri's reforms.
Similarly, MSCI said it needed more signs that the changes
were "irreversible" to reincorporate the country's shares into
its emerging markets index, which guides major
developing country stock allocations worldwide by investment
funds.
Still, investors said the MSCI decision did not change
fundamental optimism about Argentina, where the economy is
expected to grow around 3.0 percent this year after falling 2.3
percent in 2016, and inflation is seen at half last year's 40
percent.
Data published on Wednesday afternoon showed the Argentine
economy grew 0.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017 versus the
same period the prior year, snapping three straight quarters of
year-on-year declines.
"It probably makes us a bit more negative in the very short
term, but in the long term what we're focused on is the
direction of the reforms," said Leigh Innes, lead portfolio
specialist for frontier markets strategy at T Rowe Price.
