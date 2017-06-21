China's neighbours brace for outflows from their markets after MSCI inclusion

* Asia markets muted after MSCI decision to include China in
index
* S.Korea, Taiwan among markets with biggest weighting cut
* Taiwan plans new index with S. Korea, encouraging more
listings
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, June 21 Investor reaction across Asia
to the inclusion of China's domestic stocks in one of U.S. index
provider MSCI's popular benchmarks was muted on Wednesday, but
some Asian markets can expect to suffer from outflows when the
indexes are rebalanced.
South Korea and Taiwan are likely to be among markets with
the biggest declines in their weightings on the MSCI Emerging
Markets index as a result of the change, according to
Reuters calculations based on MSCI data.
MSCI said that "A" shares, those listed on the mainland,
will initially represent a weighting of just 0.73 percent in the
benchmark, and will be included via a two-phase process in May
and August next year.
China's blue-chip CSI 300 index shook off a bout
of early profit taking on Wednesday to end up 1.2 percent - its
best close since Dec. 31, 2015 - while the Shanghai Composite
added 0.5 percent.
South Korea's weighting is projected to fall to 15.27
percent from 15.65 percent as of May 31, according to MSCI data.
Taiwan's is set to be 12.07 percent after China's initial
inclusion, from 12.23 percent.
The Philippines is likely to drop to 1.18 percent from 1.2
percent, according to Grace Aller, an analyst at AP Securities.
The reduced weightings will result in investors who follow
the index cutting their exposure to these markets to stay
aligned with the benchmark.
"The inclusion of China shares on MSCI's Emerging Market
index would displace shares of other emerging markets," said
Jeffrey Lucero from RCBC Securities.
South Korea could see outflows of between 600 billion won
($525.36 million) and 4.3 trillion won, the vice chairman of the
Financial Services Commission said in a policy meeting in Seoul.
Between T$11 billion ($360.80 million) and T$15 billion
could exit Taiwan's main index as a result of MSCI's move,
Taiwan authorities said.
For now, investors appear to have largely shrugged off the
impact of the MSCI decision, noting its symbolic significance to
China but that the inclusion is small in scale. There is also
ample lead time for investors to adjust to the change.
South Korea's KOSPI index dropped as much as 1
percent after the announcement, but pared losses to 0.5 percent.
while Taiwan shares initially fell 0.5 percent but recovered to
trade close up 0.24 percent.
"The scale of rebalancing required by index trackers will be
much less than the impact of the 2015-16 addition of overseas
listed stocks (i.e. the China ADRs) which were four to five
times larger," UBS strategists Niall MacLeod and Matthew Gilman
wrote in a note.
Still, some markets are already trying to find ways to limit
the outflows and entice investors to remain.
Taiwan plans to create an index with South Korea, made up of
technology and high-dividend shares, to keep investors from
exiting, Chi-hsien Lee, president of the Taiwan Stock Exchange,
told Reuters on Wednesday.
Taiwan will also encourage more of the island's financial
institutions to list on the domestic bourse, Lee said.
($1 = 30.4880 Taiwan dollars)
($1 = 1,142.0700 won)
(Additional reporting by Nicole Pinto in Bangalore; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)