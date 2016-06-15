RPT-China regulator says benchmark index without China shares "incomplete" after MSCI decision

(Repeats to attach to alerts)
BEIJING, June 15 China's securities regulator
said any global benchmark index that doesn't include China A
shares is incomplete, after U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
said it will not add domestic Chinese equities to its
global emerging markets benchmark index.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said
MSCI's decision to not include A shares won't impact the reform
and opening process of the country's capital markets. It added
that China needs to build long-term, stable and healthy capital
markets.
MSCI said on Tuesday it will not add domestic Chinese
equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index,
concluding that the country has more progress to make in
sufficiently liberalizing its capital markets.
