China regulator says benchmark index without China shares "incomplete" after MSCI decision

BEIJING, June 15 China's securities regulator said any global benchmark index that doesn't include China A shares is incomplete, after U.S. index provider MSCI Inc said it will not add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said MSCI's decision to not include A shares won't impact the reform and opening process of the country's capital markets. It added that China needs to build long-term, stable and healthy capital markets.

MSCI said on Tuesday it will not add domestic Chinese equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index, concluding that the country has more progress to make in sufficiently liberalizing its capital markets.

