After MSCI verdict, still long wait for China's full entry to global indexes

* Move to full China inclusion could take a decade -
investors
* Some investors still question China's commitment to reform
* FTSE Russell says many investors still nervous on China
* Fears over financial exposure, poor corporate governance
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 21 MSCI's decision to add
Chinese shares to a key benchmark is a major milestone, but
investors say it will be a long and rocky road ahead before the
might of the world's second-largest economy is fully reflected
in global indexes.
The U.S. index provider said on Tuesday it would add 222
China-listed stocks to its Emerging Markets Index, tracked by
around $1.6 trillion, in what analysts and investors described
as a gesture designed to end a four-year impasse with regulators
over China's remaining market controls.
But they said it could still take as long as a decade for
MSCI to include Chinese shares at the country's full weighting,
citing ongoing uncertainty over the pace of reform, the risk of
regulatory shifts and weak corporate governance.
"MSCI is at a crossroads. There has been a bit of a
stand-off between MSCI and the Chinese regulators, with both
parties keen for inclusion to happen - but there are still all
these issues unresolved," said Douglas Morton, Head of Research
Asia at Northern Trust Capital Markets.
"The government does step in to support the market. From an
international investor's point of view, there are concerns that
this is not a freely floated index," said Morton, noting Western
governments were not immune to similar interventions.
Although China has made strides with its liberalisation
agenda, it has also proved willing to temporarily row-back on
reforms at times of crisis.
Beijing intervened heavily in the stock market during the
2015 crash, imposing a raft of capital controls only months
before the International Monetary Fund made a decision to
include the yuan in its basket of reserve currencies.
MSCI has been in discussions with Chinese regulators and
global investors for four years over whether to add
yuan-denominated shares to the benchmark, but long excluded them
because of restricted access to China's equity markets.
The company said it could add a selection of 222 large-cap
stocks at a tiny weight of just 0.73 percent, because these
shares can be easily traded through a Hong Kong-China "Connect"
link.
Increasing that weighting will require further market
liberalisation, from allowing capital to flow more freely in and
out of equities to addressing the high number of stocks that are
suspended for long periods.
LONG MARCH
Sebastien Lieblich, global head of index management research
at MSCI, said he could not provide an indicative timeline for
full inclusion, or an initial weighting increase.
"It's really in the hands of the Chinese stakeholders, they
are dictating the timing," he told reporters.
Global investors Schroders, Robeco and Manulife asset
management estimated full inclusion could take as long as a
decade - longer than already protracted processes for South
Korea and Taiwan.
"I think it could take five to 10 years for China to be
represented at half its total weight in the global indices. In
terms of the uplift in inclusion factor, I'd be surprised if
they make a following adjustment next year," said David
MacKenzie, head of Asian Equity Management at Schroders.
And China still has hearts and minds to win elsewhere.
Despite MSCI's move, Mark Makepeace, CEO of MSCI rival FTSE
Russell, which compiles the other major emerging market
benchmark, told Reuters that many investors continued to have
reservations about the China market.
"The obligations of China with respect to opening up to
international investors in the event of inclusion need to be
clear," he said in an interview.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission, the country's
securities watchdog, said in a statement that inclusion was
"both an opportunity and a challenge for reform" and that China
would continue to try to internationalise its market while
promoting stability at home.
"A" share inclusion and an influx of institutional investors
should help promote Beijing's reform agenda over the long term,
but investors worry the addition of the new shares, the bulk of
which will be in China's troubled financial and industrial
sectors, also poses near-term risk.
"In our experience, many Chinese A-share managements have
yet to fully grasp the duties imposed by a listing, not to
mention inclusion in a global index," said Gary Greenberg, head
of emerging markets at Hermes Investment Management, in a note.
"The ability to communicate with foreign investors, even in
companies with worldwide operations, tends to be less than world
class. For businesses with top line revenues that can top $15
billion, this should have been fixed by now."
(Editing by Jacqueline Wong)