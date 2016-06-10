Under new chief, China's securities regulator pushes fixes ahead of MSCI deadline

* MSCI to announce on June 14 decision on A-shares inclusion
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 10 China's securities regulator
has rushed through stock market rule changes under its new
chairman in a bid to persuade MSCI to include domestic Chinese
shares in one of its global benchmarks.
The New York-based index provider will announce on June 14
if China has done enough to overcome investor concerns, which
were heightened by its heavy-handed response last year to a
stock market crash.
A decision to allow yuan-denominated shares - or A shares -
into its widely used Emerging Markets Index, could draw $400
billion into Chinese shares in the next decade, MSCI estimates
show.
Still, while China has met some key requirements of the
MSCI, other concerns remain unaddressed, investors and people
familiar with the discussions said, making the widely
anticipated decision far from certain.
The MSCI told China last June that it needed to increase
access to its equity markets and fix other rules to win foreign
investor backing for inclusion in the benchmark, tracked by $1.5
trillion in assets globally.
Scepticism China could satisfy the requirements deepened
owing to unprecedented intervention by authorities during last
summer's stock market crash. As shares slumped more than 40
percent in a few months, more than half of Chinese companies
suspended their stocks to avoid the slide.
Over the past four months though, the China Securities
Regulatory Commission (CSRC) has stepped-up its efforts to woo
global benchmark providers under a new reform-focused senior
management team led by Chairman Liu Shiyu, investors and people
familiar with the discussions said.
A CSRC spokesman said an MSCI Emerging Markets Index without
A shares was a "shortcoming" and the regulator would be happy to
see them included.
Shiyu, a former chairman of the Agricultural Bank of China
and former deputy governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC),
was appointed to the top CSRC job in February, replacing Xiao
Gang, who had been widely criticised for mishandling the
stock-market crisis.
Since Shiyu's appointment, the CSRC has satisfied two of
MSCI's key demands; introducing restrictions on company share
suspensions and clarifying the beneficial ownership rights of
foreign investors under China's cross-border investment schemes.
"The CSRC had previously been pretty slow at working out
liberalisation issues," said Ivan Shi, head of research at
Shanghai-based investment consultancy Z-Ben Advisors.
"Everyone is more on the same page regarding market opening
and the CSRC has responded to many of MSCI's requirements."
Last June, the MSCI and the CSRC said they would create a
working group to address MSCI's concerns. Neither party has
provided details about the working group.
Discussions were slow to start as the CSRC dealt with the
market crash, said people briefed on the matter. Key CSRC
managers also left, making it difficult to schedule meetings,
and a CSRC roadshow to woo U.S. and European investors was
postponed, they said.
But they picked up gear from February, said people briefed
on the matter. One source said Shiyu attended some of the
meetings. MSCI also fielded top executives and its global chief
executive, Henry Fernandez, visited regulators in Beijing in
April, three people briefed on the matter said.
MSCI declined to comment.
GAPS
While many foreign investors harbour worries over inclusion,
investment banks are more bullish. Goldman Sachs, for example,
said in May there was a 70 percent chance MSCI would add the
shares to its major index, citing the steps taken by China to
remove investment obstacles.
Still, China has yet to address another MSCI concern, which
is to remove rules that require foreigners get permission from
the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges to launch A share hedging
products.
Nor does the CSRC have the power to address all of MSCI's
concerns. The PBOC and the State Administration of Foreign
Exchange control the size of investment quotas and have played a
central role in liberalising the country's $81 billion Qualified
Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme and its yuan
equivalent, RQFII.
Neither the PBOC nor SAFE were immediately available to
comment on Friday, a public holiday in China.
Under the QFII scheme, China has yet to lift a 20 percent
net monthly cap on capital repatriation, one of MSCI's last
remaining concerns. A Hong Kong-Shenzhen stock connect system
has yet to be announced, a route that would allow two-way trade
and which foreign investors expect to dramatically open up the
market.
"The problem is that there is not just one regulator
involved," said one person with direct knowledge of the
discussions. "But I am convinced they are trying to meet our
requirements."
