MSCI says other issues on China's share inclusion may arise over time

HONG KONG, June 15 U.S. index provider MSCI
said on Wednesday existing stock connect schemes
promoted by China are not programs that every investor wants to
use and it cannot rule out other issues that may arise over
time.
"If you look at the events of last summer, these were
extraordinary events and that made the issue of share suspension
an important one and one that we did not highlight before, and
things like that can still happen," Remy Briand, MSCI managing
director and global head of research told reporters in a
conference call.
"There may be other dimensions as we progress in time," he
said.
MSCI declined to add domestic Chinese stocks to one of its
key benchmarks, concluding that Beijing had more work to do in
liberalizing capital markets and delivering a blow to Chinese
policymakers hoping to broaden the appeal of their currency.
