MSCI to allow overseas listings to be included in major indexes

NEW YORK Jan 16 Index provider MSCI Inc said it
plans to change its rules to allow foreign-listed companies
traded outside of their home countries to be included in its
Global Investable Market Indexes.
The move would allow so-called "orphan companies" such as
Chinese online retailer Alibaba and China's online
search engine Baidu Inc to be eligible for potential
inclusion in both MSCI Global Indexes and MSCI Country Indexes.
Previously companies that were based in one region, but
whose shares were listed in a different region were not allowed
to be included into MSCI's largest emerging markets indices.
The much anticipated decision follows months of consultation
with market participants.
"Foreign listed companies would be eligible for the MSCI
Country Indexes where they would represent a material proportion
of the index market capitalization," MSCI said in a statement
late on Thursday.
MSCI said it plans to add foreign-listed companies only in
countries where they would "materially increase" the coverage of
their indexes.
(Reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; Editing by Tom Brown)