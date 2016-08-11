MSCI adds, removes one company from All World Index, moves Lending Club to small cap

Aug 11 MSCI announced the only change to its All Country World Index will be to add Liberty Broadband C to and remove Ionis pharmaceuticals, both U.S. stocks.

The company also announced it will move Lending Club from its MSCI Prime Market 750 Index to its U.S. Small Cap 1750 index and add Gaming & Leisure Properties in Lending Club's place.

The company will make no changes to its Emerging Markets index.

The largest addition to the MSCI China A Indexes are China Nuclear Energy, Shandong Linlong Tyre, and Meinian Onehealth A.

The changes will be implemented at market close on Aug. 31. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)