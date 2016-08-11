UPDATE 1-MSCI adds, removes one company from All World Index, moves Lending Club to small cap

(Recasts first paragraph, adds details on stocks, adds quote)
Aug 11 U.S. index provider MSCI announced on
Thursday that the only change to its All Country World Index
will be to add Liberty Broadband C to and remove Ionis
Pharmaceuticals Inc, both U.S. stocks.
The company also announced it will move Lending Club Corp
from its MSCI Prime Market 750 Index to its U.S. Small
Cap 1750 index and add Gaming & Leisure Properties Inc
in Lending Club's place.
It will add one security, visual computing technology firm
Nvidia Corp, to its U.S. equities index.
The company will make no changes to its Emerging Markets
index.
However, MSCI announced the Bulgaria Index will be excluded
from the MSCI Frontier Emerging Markets Index as it will be
reclassified to Standalone Market status coinciding with the
August 2016 Quarterly Index Review.
The largest addition to the MSCI China A Indexes are China
Nuclear Energy, Shandong Linlong Tyre Co Ltd, and
Meinian Onehealth Healthcare Holdings Co Ltd.
The index also added Guangzhou Tinci Materials Technology Co
Ltd, Jiangsu Akcome Science & Technology Co Ltd
, Lianyungang Ideal Group Co Ltd,
Tianguang Fire-Fighting, and Tonghua Golden-Horse Pharmaceutical
Industry Co Ltd.
It will remove Dalian Dafu Holdings Co Ltd,
Heilongjiang Interchina Water Treatment Co Ltd, Luxi
Chemical Group Co Ltd, Shanghai Yimin Commerce Group
Co Ltd and Tianjin Jinbin Development Co Ltd
.
The changes were part of quarterly adjustments MSCI makes to
its indexes, which it says are tracked by $9.5 trillion in
assets.
"Investors tend to view indexed ETFs as purely assets they
can buy and ignore, and these changes are a reminder that
investors need to regularly look inside their ETFs because the
stocks and country weightings can change as the index providers
refresh those indices," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF &
Mutual fund research at S&P Global Market Intelligence
The index fund updates will be implemented at market close
on Aug. 31.
For a full list of updates to MSCI's indexes visit www.msci.com/index-review.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)