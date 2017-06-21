UPDATE 5-China shares get MSCI nod in landmark moment for Beijing

* MSCI says will add 222 China stocks to EM Index next year
By Dion Rabouin and Michelle Price
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, June 21 China's stocks took
a major step towards global acceptance on Wednesday, finally
winning a long campaign for inclusion in a leading emerging
markets benchmark, in what was seen as a milestone for global
investing.
U.S. index provider MSCI said on Wednesday Hong Kong time it
would add a selection of China's so-called "A" shares to its
Emerging Markets Index after having rejected them for
three years running.
In the broader overhaul, MSCI surprised many investors by
failing to upgrade Argentina from the frontier market category
where it has languished in recent years, but said it would
consult investors about adding Saudi Arabia to the benchmark.
Inclusion in the index marks a key victory for the Chinese
government, which has been working steadily over the past few
years to open up its capital markets, investors said.
"Given the size and importance of China as an economic
superpower, I think this is a historic moment," Kevin Anderson,
senior managing director of State Street Global Advisors and
head of investments in the Asia Pacific region told Reuters.
"It's a long-awaited and much-debated decision in the past,
and I think it's more than symbolic as it will create additional
flow of capital and potentially a new segment of institutional
investors in the China market."
Traders said MSCI's widely expected "Yes" decision had been
largely priced in, with the announcement triggering some
profit-taking in blue chips, which are no longer cheap after
strong rallies this year.
Shanghai shares opened just 0.3 percent higher,
dipped into negative territory, and then rallied to end the day
up 0.5 percent. The blue-chip CSI300 Index shook off
early profit taking to finish up 1.2 percent at its highest
close in 1-1/2 years.
MSCI has been in discussions with Chinese regulators and
global investors for four years over whether to add
yuan-denominated shares to the Emerging Markets Index – tracked
by around $1.6 trillion in assets – but excluded them because of
restricted access to China's equity markets.
On Wednesday, the company said China had made enough
progress in opening up its markets for MSCI to add a selection
of 222 large-cap stocks.
The bulk of the shares will be financial and industrial
companies, many state-owned. According to Credit Suisse, among
the 222 stocks on the simulated list of constituents for the new
proposal of China A-share inclusion, 50 are in the financial
sector with a total weight of 36 percent, and 44 stocks are in
the industrial sector with a total weight of 16 percent.
The stocks, which would represent a weighting of just 0.73
percent in the benchmark, will be included via a two-phase
process in May and August next year.
The move will see around $17 billion to $18 billion of
global assets move into Chinese stocks initially, MSCI
executives told reporters, adding that over the long term the
full inclusion of the China market could see more than $340
billion of foreign capital flow into the country.
Sebastien Lieblich, global head of index management research
at MSCI declined, however, to provide a likely timeline for the
full inclusion of "A" shares, saying it would depend on
continued progress on China's reform agenda.
MSCI, he noted, would like to see China further relax
controls on repatriating capital out of the country, and act to
curb frequent share suspensions.
"It's really in the hands of the Chinese stakeholders, they
are dictating the timing. It's very difficult for us to
articulate any type of timeline with respect to further
inclusion," Lieblich told reporters.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission, which has
overseen many key reforms in recent years, welcomed MSCI's
decision.
"The inclusion of 'A' shares in the MSCI index is in line
with the inevitable needs of international investors and
reflects the confidence of international investors in the good
prospects for China's economic development and stability of the
financial market," the CSRC said in a statement.
RELAXED CRITERIA
MSCI in March relaxed its criteria for inclusion by cutting
the number of proposed stocks to 169 from 448 in a bid to
address ongoing curbs on repatriating capital from China and
investor concerns over the country's high number of suspended
stocks.
The 169 stocks can be easily accessed by foreigners through
the "Stock Connect" link launched in 2014 and significantly
expanded in December.
MSCI said it had increased the selection to include a
further 53 domestic Chinese stocks that are also listed in the
Hong Kong market, and which will be better known to foreign
investors.
Chinese companies listed overseas already account for 28
percent of the EM Index as of May but the addition of domestic,
yuan-denominated China stocks could see the country account for
as much as 40 percent of MSCI's Emerging Market Index in the
future.
The A-share market, including shares from Shanghai and
Shenzhen markets, is worth roughly $7.5 trillion, the world's
largest after the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq.
BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager,
endorsed MSCI's decision.
"We believe our clients will benefit from today's decision
to bring Chinese equities into mainstream investment," said Ryan
Stork, BlackRock's chairman for the Asia-Pacific in Hong Kong
and one of the company's most senior executives, in an emailed
statement.
Failing to upgrade Argentina means the country remains in
MSCI's smaller frontier markets index, where it has been since
2009. Nigeria will also remain a frontier market, with the
possibility of being downgraded to "standalone" status.
