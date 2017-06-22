RPT-Investor activists sceptical about MSCI China inclusion

(Repeats June 22 story with no changes to text)
* Past two years sees scandals, surge in short-seller
attacks
* China lagging Asia peers, ranks 9 out of 11 - ACGA
* Increased government interference of new Party committees
* Stock-pickers say governance problems create alpha
opportunities
By Michelle Price
HONG KONG, June 22 MSCI's decision to add
China-listed stocks to a key benchmark will give investors a
stake in China's growth, but the cost of such access will be
exposure to persistently weak corporate governance in the
country, investor activists and analysts said.
The U.S. index provider said on Wednesday it would add 222
China-listed large cap stocks to its Emerging Markets Index,
tracked by around $1.6 trillion in assets.
The decision was hailed as a major endorsement of China's
reform agenda, but it also comes at a time of renewed concerns
following a flurry of corporate scandals and a surge in public
campaigns by activist investors alleging problems with fraud,
financial engineering and market manipulation.
Given that the Beijing government is also stepping up its
interference in corporate affairs by insisting that Communist
Party committees be established at state firms, some governance
activists are questioning MSCI's decision.
"Is this the right time for global investors to have to be
exposed to China? It's hard to argue that the level of investor
protection, regulatory consistency, and overall corporate
governance in China is high enough," said Jamie Allen, secretary
general of the Asian Corporate Governance Association (ACGA).
China ranks ninth out of 11 Asian economies for corporate
governance, according to the ACGA. Its overall scores have
declined since 2014.
This stems largely from the authorities' heavy-handed
intervention during the 2015 market crash, when the government
put a cap on share sales and allowed more than 50 percent of
companies to suspend their shares. The ACGA also highlighted
slow progress on reform of state firms, poor audits and
disclosure, and low levels of management accountability.
“We continue to encounter managements of large A-share
companies who have yet to appoint an investor relations
officer and who see no reason for senior management to meet
shareholders," Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets at
Hermes Investment Management, said in a note to clients and
media.
"Governance is often a challenge, as management may owe
primary allegiance to municipal, provincial or national
administrations," said Greenberg, adding many of these issues
should have been fixed by now.
Government interference at listed companies has grown after
Beijing began imposing Communist Party committees at state
firms. These committees have the power to overrule the board of
directors, marking a "step backwards" for China corporate
governance, said Allen.
Several such companies feature in MSCI's selection after the
index compiler added a surprise 53 extra stocks to its original
list, many of them "old economy" companies in the troubled
financial and industrials sector such as China Construction Bank
and PetroChina.
ALPHA OPPORTUNITIES
Benchmark providers take into consideration the quality of
regulation and supervision when deciding how to classify a
country, but they do not screen individual companies for
corporate governance issues when adding them to global
benchmarks.
"These are purely quantitative indexes, where we take into
consideration the size and liquidity of the stock, but not
governance aspects," Sebastien Lieblich, global head of index
management research at MSCI, told reporters on Wednesday.
To be sure, the China Securities Regulation Commission
(CSRC), the country's markets regulator, has increased
enforcement in the financial sector. The government is expected
to update its 15-year-old corporate governance code this year.
CSRC vice-chairman Fang Xinghai also seemed to confirm a
widely-held view that inclusion should promote better governance
over the long-term when he pledged on Wednesday to continue with
reforms and ensure “good” companies come to the market.
In the meantime, active investors that measure their
performance against the EM index said the challenges of
investing in China created ripe opportunities for those prepared
to do their homework.
"It works both ways. All the problems that people complain
about, including a lack of transparency and corporate
governance, all create investment opportunities," said Qi Wang,
a former MSCI executive director and currently chief executive
for asset manager MegaTrust Investments.
"Governance in Chinese companies is so varied, it creates
alpha opportunities for those who can see through these issues."
