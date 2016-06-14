MSCI declines to add domestic Chinese shares to global benchmark

NEW YORK, June 14 U.S. index provider MSCI Inc
said on Tuesday it will not add domestic Chinese
equities to its global emerging markets benchmark index,
concluding that the country has more progress to make in
sufficiently liberalizing its capital markets.
The decision is a setback for Chinese officials, who had
hoped the inclusion of domestic stocks in the widely tracked
MSCI Emerging Markets Index would usher in as much as $400
billion of funds from asset managers, pension funds and insurers
to mainland China's equity markets over the next decade.
"International institutional investors clearly indicated
that they would like to see further improvements in the
accessibility of the China A shares market before its inclusion
in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index," Remy Briand, MSCI Managing
Director and Global Head of Research, said in a statement.
Some $1.5 trillion globally is held in index funds that
track the MSCI Emerging Markets Index,
including the heavily traded U.S.-listed iShares MSCI Emerging
Markets ETF.
Vanguard Group last year added A-shares to its broad
emerging markets exchange-traded fund, Vanguard FTSE Emerging
Markets ETF, which tracks a different index.
(Reporting by Dion Rabouin and Trevor Hunnicutt in New York and
Michelle Price in Hong Kong; Editing by Dan Burns and Matthew
Lewis)