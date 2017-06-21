MSCI to consider adding Saudi Arabia to key index during 2019

* MSCI will announce decision in June 2018
* Upgrade would occur in two phases, May 2019 and August
2019
* Saudi Arabia could be bigger than Russia, Mexico in index
* Over $50 billion of new money may enter country in a few
years
* But economic pressures mean share price rally not certain
By Andrew Torchia
DUBAI, June 21 Global index compiler MSCI said
on Tuesday it would consider upgrading Saudi Arabia to emerging
market status, a move that would attract tens of billions of
dollars of fresh foreign money as the country seeks to diversify
its economy beyond oil.
MSCI will announce its decision in June 2018, and any move
to upgrade would take effect in two phases - in May 2019 and
August 2019.
Riyadh opened its market, the Arab world's biggest, to
direct investment by foreign institutions in June 2015 and has
been bringing its settlement and other systems closer to
international practice since then. So many fund managers expect
a positive decision.
"Inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index would be a
transformative catalyst not just for Saudi Arabia’s stock market
but for exchanges throughout the entire region," said Bassel
Khatoun, chief investment officer for Middle Eastern and North
African equities at Franklin Templeton Investments.
"With approximately $2 trillion in active and passively
managed money tracking it, MSCI’s EM Index is a significant
dictator of equity market flows. Inclusion into MSCI EM will put
Saudi, and the MENA region, firmly on the radar of international
investors.”
MSCI estimated 32 major Saudi stocks would gain emerging
market status, giving the country a potential weight of 2.4
percent in its index.
That calculation does not include the planned public offer
in late 2018 of a roughly 5 percent stake in national oil giant
Saudi Aramco, expected to be the world's biggest IPO.
Listing Aramco in Riyadh would approximately double Saudi
Arabia's weighting in the emerging markets index, fund managers
estimate, possibly making the kingdom a bigger presence in the
index than Russia and Mexico.
Fund managers estimate an MSCI upgrade - as well as an
expected decision by FTSE this September to lift Riyadh to
secondary emerging market status - could bring over $50 billion
of foreign money into the country in the next few years. That
estimate includes "passive" funds which track indexes as well as
actively managed funds.
The Saudi market currently has a capitalisation of about
$445 billion. With the economy and state finances squeezed by
low oil prices, Riyadh is eager to attract foreign capital,
partly to help improve the management of Saudi companies.
But an MSCI upgrade would not guarantee a strong rally in
share prices from current levels. The bourse is not cheaply
valued - its 12-month forward price-earnings ratio is 13.9,
while the MSCI Emerging Market Index is at about 12 -
and the economy faces difficult times in the next few years.
The government is imposing austerity policies to cut a huge
budget deficit and will introduce a value-added tax next year.
Partly because of such pressures, all types of foreign investors
currently own only a little more than 4 percent of the market.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)