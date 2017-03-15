U.S. index compiler MSCI says not in talks for takeover

UPDATE 1-New Ford CEO eligible for $13.4 mln in annual compensation
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
March 15 U.S. market index compiler MSCI Inc said it was not in talks for a possible takeover.
"We have not received any offer or indication of interest," the company said on Wednesday.
The company's response came after a media report that financial data provider S&P Global Inc was seeking to buy MSCI for $11 billion.
MSCI's shares trimmed most of their gains and were up 1 percent. They had risen as much as 13.5 percent to a record high $109.29 in early trading.
Shares of S&P Global were down 1.3 percent at $130.50. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
May 24 Ford Motor Co said on Wednesday new Chief Executive James Hackett is eligible for at least $13.4 million in total annual compensation.
LONDON, May 24 U.S. bank Citi held on to top spot in the foreign exchange industry’s main annual ranking of traders by volume on Wednesday despite losing around 2 percent in market share, results showed.
ZURICH, May 24 A person in Germany treated with Roche’s new multiple sclerosis drug Ocrevus has been diagnosed with an often-deadly brain infection after switching from another medication earlier this year, the Swiss drugmaker said on Wednesday.