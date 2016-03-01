版本:
MOVES-MSCI names Jim Valente global head of real estate

March 1 MSCI Inc appointed Jim Valente as global head of real estate, reporting to chief operating officer Baer Pettit.

Valente, who joined MSCI in 2011, previously held positions as BentallKennedy, ING Clarion and SSR Realty, the company said. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

