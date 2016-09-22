MOVES-MSCI names Laurent Seyer chief client officer

Sept 22 Index provider MSCI Inc named Laurent Seyer its chief client officer, a newly created role.

Seyer, who joined MSCI in 2014 as global head of client coverage, will now oversee all of MSCI's go-to-market functions, including client coverage, marketing and corporate communications.

Seyer joined MSCI from global asset management company AXA Investment Managers. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)