版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 18:28 BJT

MOVES-MSCI names Laurent Seyer chief client officer

Sept 22 Index provider MSCI Inc named Laurent Seyer its chief client officer, a newly created role.

Seyer, who joined MSCI in 2014 as global head of client coverage, will now oversee all of MSCI's go-to-market functions, including client coverage, marketing and corporate communications.

Seyer joined MSCI from global asset management company AXA Investment Managers. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐