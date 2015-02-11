版本:
MSCI says 49 companies are eligible for its global indexes

Feb 11 Index provider MSCI Inc said on Wednesday it has determined that 49 foreign-listed companies traded outside their home countries will be eligible for inclusion in its Global Investable Market Indexes.

The move would allow so-called "orphan companies" such as Chinese online retailer Alibaba and China's online search engine Baidu Inc to be eligible for potential inclusion in both MSCI Global Indexes and MSCI Country Indexes.

The potential additions include 17 Chinese companies, according to MSCI.

The index provider will announce the actual additions as part of its semi-annual index review in November. (Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
