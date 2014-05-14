MSCI reclassifies stock indexes, adds Twitter to world index

NEW YORK May 14 Equity index provider MSCI on Wednesday reclassified equities across a broad spectrum of markets as part of its semi-annual review, including the addition of Twitter to its all world index.

It reclassified Qatar and UAE to emerging market status from frontier market status as expected, and it added 10 Qatar companies and nine United Arab Emirates companies to its all world index.

Its three largest additions to the all world index will be Twitter, American Airlines and Intesa Sanpaolo.

Qatar National Bank, Industries Qatar and National Bank of Abu Dhabi will be the biggest additions to MSCI emerging markets index.

MSCI is adding Shanghai Raas Blood Products, Shanghai Waigaoqiao and Dongxu Optoelectronic to its China A index.

All changes will be implemented as of the close of May 30.

(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Chris Reese)