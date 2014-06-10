UPDATE 1-MSCI says will not add China A shares to emerging index, to remain on review

(Updates with details on China A shares)
NEW YORK, June 10 Equity index provider MSCI on
Tuesday said it will not add China's mainland-based A shares to
its benchmark emerging markets index but that the shares will
remain on review for a possible move in 2015.
China, the world's largest emerging market, is already the
biggest component of the MSCI emerging market index,
which is benchmarked by more than $1.3 trillion global assets
under management.
China's current share of the index, however, is composed of
shares listed in Hong Kong, or listed in China but denominated
in U.S. or Hong Kong dollars.
MSCI said in March that it planned to include China A-shares
in its benchmark emerging markets index as early as next May.
The move was expected to help the index better reflect China's
equities markets.
China's so-called A-shares are the renminbi-denominated
shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on
the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. For foreign investors to
gain access to the A-shares market, they must do so through a
quota system known as the Renminbi Qualified Foreign
Institutional Investor (RQFII) scheme.
Recent expansion of the quota system, allowing for greater
foreign investment in the A-shares market, had prompted major
index providers like FTSE and MSCI to begin eyeing the inclusion
of A-shares in their benchmark indexes.
Chia Chin Ping, managing director at MSCI, had estimated
that the inclusion of mainland listed A-shares in the index
could move as much as $12 billion into China's struggling stock
markets as mutual funds and pension funds reallocated their
portfolios. But he told Reuters that no decision had been made,
due to resistance by some funds.
While that resistance stems from the difficulties in
accessing the onshore capital markets, Chinese authorities have
taken steps in recent weeks to open more channels to market
access, including announcing the launch of a landmark Hong Kong
Shanghai stock connect scheme.
MSCI also said South Korea and Taiwan indexes will be
removed from its review list for reclassification to developed
markets. Each will remain in the emerging markets
classification.
The index provider said it is no longer considering a public
consultation on the potential exclusion of the MSCI Egypt index
from its emerging markets index. It said the decision follows a
substantial increase in the country's foreign currency reserves.
(Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch in New York and Saikat
Chatterjee in Hong Kong; Editing by Dan Grebler)