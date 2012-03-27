UPDATE 1-MSCI says ISS employee leaked proxy voting data

March 27 Investment analysis and market index
company MSCI Inc said an employee of its ISS unit has
admitted to providing client voting data to a proxy solicitor in
return for meals and tickets to various events.
The employee had provided information to a proxy solicitor
for a number of years about how some of Institutional
Shareholder Services' (ISS) clients voted their proxies, the
company said in a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
MSCI sacked the employee on Monday.
The company said the employee acted alone and gave out the
information using his personal email accounts and by phone.
In February, the company said a New York Post reporter
contacted ISS and informed them that a whistleblower had
complained about the employee to the SEC.
MSCI said it continues to cooperate with the investigations
of both the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice with respect
to this matter.
Shares of the company closed at $37.66 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Monday.